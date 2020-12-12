Dec. 12: Iowa reports 1,924 new cases, 15 more deaths

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 1,924 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 255,009.

The state's website says that of the 255,009 people who have tested positive, 187,463 have recovered. This is 4,250 more recoveries than what the state reported Friday.

The state's death toll is 3,212, which 15 more than what was reported yesterday. The Iowa Department of Health has recently announced a new methodology for how coronavirus deaths are calculated.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (187,463) and the number of deaths (3,212) from the total number of cases (255,009) shows there are currently 64,334 active positive cases in the state.

There were 125 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 820, which is down from 833. Of those hospitalizations, 170 are in the ICU (down from 175 yesterday) and 94 are on ventilators (down from 97 yesterday).

In Iowa, there were 5,281 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,278,945 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (1,924 positive tests divided by 5,281 tests given) is 36.4 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

The numbers for Black Hawk County have remained the same since 10 a.m. Friday.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing 65 new cases since 10 a.m. Thursday, leaving a total of 12,498 cases in the county (11,729 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 769 Serology positive cases). There are 269 new recoveries in the county, for a total of 9,048. There were 15 additional deaths, leaving a total of 184 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 13.1 percent.

LINN COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 48 new cases since 10 a.m. Friday, leaving a total of 15,458 cases. There have been 371 more recoveries, leaving a total of 11,138 recoveries. There were three additional deaths, leaving a total of 228 deaths. There are 63 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 11.2 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Saturday, there are 43 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Friday. This brings the total to 10,308 reported cases. There have been 144 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 8,116 recoveries. There have been three additional deaths, leaving a total of 42 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 10.8 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Saturday, there are a total of 9,940 reported cases. There were 127 more recoveries reported for a total of 7,895. There were no additional deaths recorded, leaving a total of 123 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 13.0 percent.

