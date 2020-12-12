Charley Pride, first Black country superstar, dies of COVID-19

Credit: Greg Mathison

DALLAS, Texas (KWWL) — Country music legend Charley Pride died of COVID-19 complications at age 86 on Saturday, according to his representative.

Pride was known as the first Black artist inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and the first Black singer to perform at the Grand Ole Opry.

Throughout his career, Pride has achieved 52 top-10 hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

His most well-known singles include "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'," "Just Between You and Me," and "Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone."