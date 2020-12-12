As leaders fete Paris climate pact, Biden pledges to rejoin

PARIS (AP) — U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to rejoin the Paris climate accord on the first day of his presidency as world leaders stage a virtual gathering to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the international pact aimed at curbing global warming.

Heads of state and government from over 70 countries were joining Saturday's online event to pledge greater efforts in cutting the greenhouse gas emissions that fuel global warming.

The United States, which quit the Paris accord under President Donald Trump, wasn’t represented at the federal level.

Experts say commitments put forward by the international community have already improved the long-term outlook on climate change, making the worst-case scenarios less likely by the end of the century.