Wisconsin Air National Guard unit grounds jets after crash

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin Air National Guard unit has grounded its pilots while the fatal crash of an F-16 fighter jet is being investigated. The crash happened Tuesday night during a training exercise over Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. On Friday, the Madison-based 115th Fighter Wing identified the pilot who died as Air Force Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones. The 37-year-old from Albuquerque, New Mexico, joined the Air National Guard in 2011. He was a decorated combat veteran who had been deployed to Japan, Korea and Afghanistan. He is survived by his wife and two children. The cause of the crash is being investigated.