What car maintenance is needed before an Iowa winter?

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Being updated on road conditions and weather is important during the winter months, but so is keeping up with your car maintenance.

Drivers should continue to do the maintenance they tend to year round for their vehicle. However, it's important to get it all done before winter sooner rather than later to make your vehicle last through winter.

Mechanics at Murphy's Auto Service have seen an influx of cars needing maintenance before winter sets in.

Owner, Dan Kral, says there's a simple list to get your car winter ready.

"I always recommend an oil change, good battery, decent tires, test your belts and your hoses, and of course test your antifreeze," Kral said.

Every season brings new things drivers should be prepared for according to Kral.

"We got to prepare for it all the same, you have to get ready for summer too. You should have decent tires always, most people do it because cars are expensive now a days," Kral said.

Kral says many mechanics are starting to get busy as the weather gets colder, saying drivers should already be prepared for winter.

"They should've started already, it actually picked back up because of the cold weather coming in. We sold a lot of tires today, and we haven't sold tires all week," Kral said.

Those who are working from home, and haven't left the house due to the pandemic may want to check their oil and tires if it's been parked for a while.