TRACKING: Winter Weather Advisory tonight into Saturday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for the highlighted counties from 6 p.m. today through 6 p.m. Saturday. This is where the higher snowfall totals will set up.

Today: The day starts cloudy, but later this morning into the afternoon a cold rain will develop. That rain will mix with and change over to snow this afternoon and into the evening. Temperatures will not move much today – staying in the 30s. The wind will be out of the northeast 15-25 mph, gusting higher at times. Late afternoon and evening travel will be iffy.

Tonight: Any rain changes over to snow, with the heaviest snow falling between Highway 18 and Interstate 80. It will remain windy and temperatures will only drop to the upper 20s and lower 30s. Road temperatures will start to cool down as well, so road conditions are expected to deteriorate a bit. Locally heavy snow is possible. This will be a wet snow.

Saturday: Snow will continue to fall throughout the morning. Snow ends from northwest to southeast late morning through late afternoon. Snowfall totals will be 2-5” (see map above) from roughly Highway 18 to I-80. 4-6” will be possible in the Dubuque region. Trace to 2” far north and far south.

Temperatures will generally be in the lower to middle 30s Saturday. It will be windy, especially during the morning hours.

Sunday through Next Week: Mainly dry with seasonable temperatures.