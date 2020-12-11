TRACKING: Winter Weather Advisory through Saturday evening

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Saturday evening for much of the viewing area.

This Evening: Light snow has been falling from about highway 18 to highway 3 with rain, some heavy, south of there and for most of the viewing area. As temperatures slowly cool this evening, the transition from rain to snow will move south. It has already made to near Waterloo and Dubuque as of 4 PM. By 7 PM, the rain/snow line should be near highway 30. Road temperatures seem to be in the mid and upper 30s so anything that falls should initially melt except on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Tonight: The rain or wintry mix will continue to turn over to snow for all areas by midnight except for areas around and near I-80. The transition south of there will occur overnight. The snow may be heavy at times, accompanied by a strong northeast wind at 15 to 25 mph with gusts around 30 or 35 mph. Temperatures will drop only to the upper 20s or low 30s, keeping the snow wet and slushy. Road temps should begin to cool to allow the snow to stick to the ground, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Saturday: Snow will be most prevalent area-wide in the morning before beginning to taper off in the afternoon. Winds remain strong from the north at 15 to 25 mph with highs in the low to mid 30s. Expect hazardous travel and delays this evening through Saturday afternoon. Overall accumulations will be 2-5” in a line just north of Waterloo to just north of Elkader and down to I-80. Within here will be some pockets of 4-6” especially in the west and east. North and south of the 2-5” band will be trace to 2” amounts for the rest of the area.

Sunday: By Sunday, the clouds will decrease and highs will warm to near freezing. Some melting will take place but with snow on the ground, temperatures will struggle.

Next week: The week is looking quiet overall as we dip in and out of the cloud cover. Skies will range from partly cloudy to cloudy with temperatures a bit cooler as long as snow remains on the ground. Highs will range from the mid 20s to low 30s with lows mainly in the teens. All the while, the weather should remain dry.

Next Weekend: There may be another system somewhere in this vicinity but it is too early to dissect details. Highs will be in the mid 30s with lows in the 20s.