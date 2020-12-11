Tom Vilsack faces new challenges as he returns to old job

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has nominated Tom Vilsack to take back his old job at the Agriculture Department, saying his eight years of experience at the department under former President Barack Obama would ensure quicker help to rural and poor areas that are “reeling” from the pandemic and economic downturn. Vilsack said one of his first duties would be to “build back a vibrant and resilient economy” as the department aids in the coronavirus response, including addressing food needs and shortages and getting relief to food workers and producers.