Snowfall on slopes marks second start to Sundown’s ski season

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) ----- Chilly rain turned to Friday afternoon's snow in Dubuque. While joggers and dog-walkers may grimace, the snow's good for blanketing the slopes at Sundown Mountain Resort.

The folks at the Resort are preparing for a busy season. TThey were open the weekend of December 6, but closed this week for higher temperatures.

Preparations are of course more complicated in winter 2020, according to manager Mark Gordon.

"We knew that with COVID, we had two major problems , the first with our lodges where you get food and drink," Gordon said.

But it's nothing the bar's manager, Samantha Redmond, couldn't handle.

"We have changed some things around... adding servers, so it's more like when you go to a restaurant," Redmond said.

"We've added a lot of new seating... outdoor areas that are heated," Gordon said.

The second change: rolling out contactless ski equipment rental.

"You can pay for everything you want in advance the day before, and we'll literally have it out on the snow for you," Gordon said.

Now in its 47th year, the Resort says: they're ready for the snow to fall, and the season to start.

"People definitely need that time outside," Gordon said. "Skiing is a great sport to do that."