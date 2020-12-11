SLICK ROADS: What you can do to stay safe as snowfall begins in Eastern Iowa

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Staying safe while driving in the winter weather should be top of mind if you decide to take on those icy and snowy roads.

Waterloo Public Works wasn’t able to prepare the streets ahead of the forecasted snow storm going into the weekend. Normally, crews would make their way out and bribe the streets and possibly even salt them ahead of time.

“With the rain here right now there’s not much we can do,” Interim Director of Operations Matt Bokuist said, “It would just dilute it and wash it away and like I said we just got to be more reactive with this storm and just keep an eye on stuff. And I’ll be here pretty much all night keeping an eye on the roads.”

The City of Waterloo has about 958 road miles and the public works department has 16 salt trucks, and 32 pieces of equipment to plow the roads. The crew members stand by until they are needed.

“If you see plow trucks out, or salt trucks, out just give them plenty of clearance. That way they can do what they need to do to make the roads safe,” Bokuist said.

With that being said, staying safe on the roads while driving in winter weather is very important. More steps should be taken than just wearing a seatbelt.

“Make sure that your tank is full, your gas tank is full, your tires are ready for the winter, you have good wipers, leave your distractions alone,” Iowa State Patrol Dave Goreham said.

It’s important to remember that speed limits are posted for ideal road conditions. Even if the roads are the slightest bit wet from rain or snow, slowing down is the best option.

If you were to get into an accident in snowy or icy conditions, the best thing you can do is stay in your car.

“If the roads are bad enough that it caused you to slide out of control chances are someone else is going to slide out of control in that same area and you don’t want to be outside your vehicle focusing on your damage when you should be in your car buckled up,” Goreham said.

Staying in your car after an accident in the winter can also help keep you warm, as officers responding to the incident may take longer to arrive due to the weather.

Overall, it’s a good idea to check the road conditions and plan ahead to give yourself enough time to get where you need to go safely.