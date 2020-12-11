Six displaced after Iowa City shelter caught fire, here’s how you can help

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa City Fire Marshals investigated a fire that took place yesterday, where one was hurt, but left six individuals displaced.

The fire happened in the 300 block of West Side Drive, the home to The Shelter House's Fairweather Lodge.

The building itself has estimated damage of $90,000.

The Shelter House’s Fairweather Lodge is a permeant supportive housing that assists those with mental health issues that may lead to homelessness and helps them seek out employment.

Crews responded to the report of the building being on fire at 1:14 p.m.

One person was able to exit the building before any crews arrived at the scene.

At the scene, firefighters reported flames that came from a second-story window. The fire itself took 12 minutes to put out.

Luckily, there were no physical injuries to report from the result of the fire, and the six individuals that resided in the home, have been moved to other locations.

The shelter is now asking for any hygiene product and men's clothing as donations. Please take any donations to the emergency shelter at 429 Southgate Avenue.