Sen. Rand Paul delays defense bill vote over troop drawdowns

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate vote on a wide-ranging defense policy bill is being delayed by Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul. The Republican objects to a provision in the bill that would limit President Donald Trump’s ability to draw down U.S. troops from Afghanistan and Germany. Paul’s objection raises the slim prospect of a government shutdown if a short-term spending bill caught up in the dispute is not approved by Friday. Paul says he is concerned that the defense bill “creates 535 commanders-in-chief in Congress” and hampers the president’s ability to deploy troops as he sees fit. Trump has threatened to veto the bill.