Semi hits car on I-380, injures one

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- One man is in the hospital after deputies said he was rear-ended by a semi.

On Thursday at about 9:20 p.m., deputies were dispatched to mile marker 56 of I-380 northbound for an accident involving a hatchback and a semi.

Both vehicles had damage and came to rest in a ditch.

The man who was driving the hatchback was taken to MercyOne Waterloo with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man who was driving the semi was not hurt.

The accident is under investigation.