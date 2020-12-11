Over $140 million awarded to broadband providers in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) — $143,892,544.40 has been awarded to 11 broadband providers in rural Iowa by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Nearly all rural locations eligible for the award will receive broadband at speeds of 100 Megabits per seconds (Mbps) download. 85% of eligible locations will receive Gigbit service according to the FCC.

Here is a list of the following Iowa providers and their award amount:

American Heartland: $1,821,520.00

AMG Technology Investment Group: $112,637,885.70

Corn Belt Telephone: $42,237.00

Farmers Mutual Cooperative Telephone Company: $12,447.00

LICT Corporation: $71,984.70

LTD Broadband LLC: $23,184,786.30

Miles Communications LLC: $316,641.00

NRTC Phase I RDOF Consortium: $356,440.10

Windstream Services LLC: $5,355,920.50

Winnebago Cooperative Telecom: $84,096.10

Wisper-CABO 904 Consortium: $8586.00

"Access to high-speed internet access is an essential part of everyday life. The FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund builds on the efforts we have underway through my empower rural Iowa initiative as well as significant funds we have allocated through the CARES Act," "I appreciate President Trump and his Administration for helping us secure broadband internet access for Iowa’s rural communities." Governor Kim Reynolds

The Rural Digital Opportunity Fund is the latest project trying to bring broadband to all of Iowa. Previously this year, $50 million in CARES Act funds were available by Governor Reynolds for broadband grant projects.

This is in addition to the ongoing Empower Rural Iowa broadband grants that provides matching grants up to 35% for broadband infrastructure and development.