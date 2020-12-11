New report says part of South Sudan is in ‘likely famine’

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — A new report by international food security experts says a single county in South Sudan is likely in famine and tens of thousands of people in five other counties are near starvation. Nowhere in the world has been in famine since one was declared nearly four years ago in South Sudan’s Unity state as civil war raged. Now western Pibor county is feared to have reached that crisis level, the result of massive flooding and deadly violence that has prevented access to aid. The new report stops short of declaring famine, which would kick aid efforts into higher gear, because of insufficient data.