Neo-Nazi website founder accused of ignoring $14M judgment

A Montana real estate agent who secured a $14 million judgment against a neo-Nazi website operator for orchestrating an anti-Semitic harassment campaign against her Jewish family is seeking a court order compelling the man to disclose information about his assets and finances. Tanya Gersh’s attorneys said in a court filing Friday that The Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin hasn’t paid any portion of the August 2019 judgment and has ignored their requests for information about his current whereabouts, his operation of the website and other assets. U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen ordered Anglin to pay over $4 million in compensatory damages and $10 million in punitive damages.