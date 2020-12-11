Most Iowa school districts see decrease in enrollment

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) — New 2020 fall enrollment numbers from the Iowa Department of Education were released today showing a decrease of nearly 5,935 students from the previous year.

This decrease shows a 1.21% decline in certified enrollment this fall, 484,159 compared to 490,094 last year. This is the first time in ten years that certified enrollment decreased from the previous year.

The Department of Education will be meeting with the Iowa Legislature and the governor's office to discuss the potential effects of declining enrollment.

Certified enrollment decreased at 215 school districts which is 66% of all public school districts in Iowa. The biggest decrease was Des Moines Public Schools followed by Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Iowa City, Council Bluffs, Waterloo, Sioux City, Dubuque, Burlington and West Des Moines.

Home school assistance programs saw more enrollment numbers this year. A total of 8,735 students were enrolled in fall 2020 compared to 7,103 in fall 2019. Students receive some services from their local school district while enrolled in a home school assistance program.

Statistics are available on the Iowa Education Statistics webpage.