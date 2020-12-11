Iran executes journalist who encouraged 2017 protests

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has executed a once-exiled journalist over his online work that helped inspire nationwide economic protests in 2017. Iranian state television and the state-run IRNA news agency say Ruhollah Zam was hanged early Saturday morning, just months after he returned to Tehran under mysterious circumstances. In June, a court sentenced Zam to death, saying he had been convicted of “corruption on Earth,” a charge often used in cases involving espionage or attempts to overthrow Iran’s government. Zam’s website and a channel he created on the popular messaging app Telegram had spread the timings of the protests and embarrassing information about officials that directly challenged Iran’s Shiite theocracy. Though he was based in Paris, Zam somehow returned to Iran and found himself detained.