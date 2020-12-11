Iowa City schools returning to hybrid learning model next week

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa City Community School District will be returning to a hybrid learning model next week from Dec. 14-18.

On Tuesday, the School Board said that if Johnson County positivity rates remained stable, the district would have students back on-site next week.

In the circumstance that cases got worse before the start of next school week, the District submitted another online waiver request to the state which was granted Friday afternoon.

Despite the waiver being granted, the District will be going forward with the hybrid model but will continue to monitor positivity rates in Johnson County. The transition does not apply to students who have enrolled in the ICCSD PK-12 Online Learning Program.

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday are “A’ group days, and Thursday and Friday are “B” group days next week.

The hybrid model is subject to change mid-week if there is an increase in the county positivity rate.

More information can be found at iowacityschools.org.