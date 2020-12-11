Investor in Portland eviction protest says he’d sell home

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The real estate investor who owns a house that anti-gentrifiation protesters have surrounded in Portland, Oregon, has offered to sell the property back to the former owners. Roman Ozeruga bought the home through a foreclosure sale in 2018 for $260,000. He told The Oregonian/OregonLive in a story published Friday that he would sell it back to the Kinneys, a Black and Indigenous family which had owned the house since the 1950s. Ozeruga said has contacted Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office. Wheeler has said that he hopes to negotiate a settlement to end the demonstrations at the site.