IA Supreme Court agrees man in Dubuque murder case deserves new trial

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) - The Iowa Supreme Court has agreed with an appeals court decision that a man previously convicted of murdering his girlfriend in 2018 is entitled to a new trial.

The court released its opinion Friday.

The state's highest court has agreed it was unjust to withhold medical records of the woman who was allegedly murdered.

Fontae Buelow was convicted of murdering his girlfriend Samantha Link on the night of March 30, 2017. Buelow was convicted of Second Degree Murder in 2018.

His conviction and a sentence of up to 50 years were overturned in 2019 when an appeals court found Link's medical records should have been admitted.

Buelow argued in court that Link stabbed herself twice and she died from those injuries. He also argued she had a past history of suicidal threats.

Link's medical records were not discussed in the original court case. Buelow believes they will help his case. He's also tried to enter one of Link's past boyfriends as a witness to talk about her mental health.

No decision has been made on actually scheduling a new trial.