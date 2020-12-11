Germany to loosen blanket block on deportations to Syria

BERLIN (AP) — A blanket halt to all deportations from Germany to Syria that has been in place since 2012 will expire at the end of this year, but it’s not clear that much will change in practice. The interior ministers of Germany’s 16 states failed to agree Thursday on another extension to the block on all deportations, meaning that next year authorities will be open to the possibility of deporting people in individual cases. Officials from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc had called for the change, arguing that authorities should be able to at least consider deporting those who commit serious crimes or get involved in terrorism.