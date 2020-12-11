Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alburnett 65, Lisbon 40
Ankeny Christian Academy 66, Lamoni 44
Bedford 52, East Union, Afton 45
Bellevue 60, West Liberty 42
Boyden-Hull 75, Rock Valley 47
Cedar Falls 72, Waterloo, East 30
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 63, Cedar Rapids, Washington 48
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 50, Sheldon 40
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 42, Postville 31
Coon Rapids-Bayard 65, Paton-Churdan 44
Dallas Center-Grimes 56, Grinnell 35
Decorah 74, New Hampton 31
Dike-New Hartford 68, Hudson 52
East Mills 52, Stanton 43
Eldon Cardinal 76, WACO, Wayland 38
GMG, Garwin 84, Clarksville 33
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 51, Belmond-Klemme 23
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 59, Harris-Lake Park 44
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62, East Marshall, LeGrand 44
Hillcrest Academy 44, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 27
Humboldt 54, Clear Lake 46
Indianola 82, Pella Christian 69
Janesville 61, Waterloo Christian School 37
LeMars 58, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 40
Maquoketa 51, Center Point-Urbana 31
Mount Ayr 77, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 40
Murray 57, Orient-Macksburg 15
New London 86, Van Buren, Keosauqua 42
Newton 58, Oskaloosa 36
Nodaway Valley 75, Wayne, Corydon 44
North Fayette Valley 63, Central Elkader 33
North Linn, Troy Mills 80, Calamus-Wheatland 49
North Mahaska, New Sharon 62, Colfax-Mingo 36
Pella 57, Norwalk 40
Sidney 59, Griswold 33
Solon 75, Vinton-Shellsburg 43
Springville 60, Midland, Wyoming 23
St. Mary’s, Remsen 53, South O’Brien, Paullina 48
Underwood 54, Audubon 42
Unity Christian 85, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 52
Wahlert, Dubuque 57, Dubuque, Senior 54
Waverly-Shell Rock 65, Waukon 49
West Delaware, Manchester 59, Benton Community 39
West Lyon, Inwood 71, Sioux Center 58
West Sioux 57, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 51
Winterset 80, Carlisle 51
Woodbury Central, Moville 65, Westwood, Sloan 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Atlantic vs. Creston, ppd.
Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Prairie, Cedar Rapids, ppd.
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson vs. Linn-Mar, Marion, ppd.
Clarinda Academy vs. Fremont Mills, Tabor, ppd.
Davenport, West vs. Muscatine, ppd.
Fairfield vs. Fort Madison, ppd.
Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Southwest Valley, ppd. to Jan 18th.
South Hamilton, Jewell vs. Saydel, ppd.
Wapello vs. Highland, Riverside, ppd.
Washington vs. Burlington, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 81, IKM-Manning 49
AC/GC 67, Ogden 13
Alburnett 47, Lisbon 17
Ankeny 71, Mason City 46
Ankeny Centennial 69, Fort Dodge 23
Bedford 66, East Union, Afton 41
Belle Plaine 33, Sigourney 31
Bellevue 50, West Liberty 46, OT
Benton Community 45, West Delaware, Manchester 35
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 48, LeMars 22
Bondurant Farrar 54, ADM, Adel 49
CAM, Anita 69, Ar-We-Va, Westside 42
Carroll 70, Perry 25
Cascade,Western Dubuque 54, West Branch 51
Cedar Rapids, Washington 77, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 64
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 67, Sheldon 55
Cherokee, Washington 91, Storm Lake 25
Clarke, Osceola 52, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 44
Clarksville 56, GMG, Garwin 24
Clear Creek-Amana 61, Mount Vernon 34
Collins-Maxwell 69, Meskwaki Settlement School 32
Colo-NESCO 44, North Tama, Traer 42
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 61, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 33
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 60, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 21
Creston 63, Atlantic 49
Dallas Center-Grimes 44, Grinnell 33
Denison-Schleswig 40, Harlan 32
Des Moines Christian 72, Interstate 35,Truro 19
Dike-New Hartford 59, Hudson 19
Dunkerton 41, Tripoli 32
Emmetsburg 65, Southeast Valley 39
English Valleys, North English 50, Tri-County, Thornburg 10
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 50, Belmond-Klemme 43
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 69, Harris-Lake Park 15
George-Little Rock 43, Okoboji, Milford 29
Gilbert 50, North Polk, Alleman 45
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54, East Marshall, LeGrand 20
Glidden-Ralston 58, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 46
Greene County 34, PCM, Monroe 27
Grundy Center 59, BCLUW, Conrad 29
Indianola 56, Pella Christian 33
Jesup 49, Aplington-Parkersburg 47
Kingsley-Pierson 54, Ridge View 45
Knoxville 52, Chariton 42
Lawton-Bronson 60, Siouxland Christian 48
Louisa-Muscatine 43, Pekin 38
MFL-Mar-Mac 33, West Central, Maynard 26
Martensdale-St. Marys 64, Southwest Valley 52
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 64, North Cedar, Stanwood 8
Nevada 48, West Marshall, State Center 30
Newell-Fonda 79, East Sac County 43
Nodaway Valley 78, Wayne, Corydon 43
North Fayette Valley 54, Central Elkader 31
North Linn, Troy Mills 69, Calamus-Wheatland 43
North Mahaska, New Sharon 57, Colfax-Mingo 31
Northwood-Kensett 41, Rockford 31
Oskaloosa 71, Newton 67
PAC-LM 62, Alta-Aurelia 20
Panorama, Panora 53, Madrid 17
Paton-Churdan 53, Coon Rapids-Bayard 16
Pleasant Valley 52, Assumption, Davenport 36
Regina, Iowa City 57, Camanche 19
Rock Valley 48, Boyden-Hull 39
Saint Ansgar 57, North Butler, Greene 24
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60, Sioux City, North 30
Sidney 59, Griswold 32
Solon 54, Vinton-Shellsburg 44
South Central Calhoun 70, Ruthven-Ayrshire 22
Spencer 66, Western Christian 42
Springville 53, Midland, Wyoming 34
St. Mary’s, Remsen 59, South O’Brien, Paullina 39
Stanton 46, East Mills 39
Underwood 57, Audubon 31
WACO, Wayland 45, Eldon Cardinal 30
Waterloo Christian School 35, Janesville 27
West Fork, Sheffield 52, Newman Catholic, Mason City 37
West Lyon, Inwood 51, Sioux Center 25
West Sioux 52, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 31
Williamsburg 59, Beckman, Dyersville 40
Winterset 51, Carlisle 30
Woodward-Granger 51, West Central Valley, Stuart 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson vs. Linn-Mar, Marion, ppd.
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg vs. Postville, ppd.
Davenport, Central vs. Clinton, ppd.
Davenport, North vs. Central Clinton, DeWitt, ppd.
Heartland Christian vs. Boys Town, Neb., ppd.
North Scott, Eldridge vs. Bettendorf, ppd.
Starmont vs. Bellevue Marquette Catholic, ccd.
___
