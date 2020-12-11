Evansdale Mayor Troy Beatty announces resignation
EVANSDALE, Iowa (KWWL) - Evansdale Mayor Troy Beatty plans to resign from the position, he announced Friday.
In a letter, Beatty wrote about personal financial strains, stating "this experience has had a large negative impact financially on my family." He writes that, if he was to continue to be mayor for another year, he would be bankrupt. Beatty states he is taking a job in the private sector.
Beatty wrote about the city's staff, calling them a "good group of people." He also recapped what he considers were the accomplishments of 2020. Those included rebuilding the trust of the community with mayor and staff, rebuilding the trust with the city's contractors, the Lafayette Road rehabilitation, the Eagles Landing development, the wastewater system, and the Lake Shore Place Road project.
Beatty writes that he knew he would be a one-term mayor, stating he had planned to shake things up and never had to worry about the pressures of being re-elected.
A date for Beatty's departure from the job has not been set.
"I was never planning to be a politician nor will I ever be. I will just be me doing what I think is best. That will make some happy and it will anger others. I am/was okay with that. I have my own integrity to uphold and that will not waiver. If I lost friendships or acquaintances in the process that was also okay with me too. I will do the job and conduct business the way I feel is best."Troy Beatty's letter, announcing his resignation