Eastern Iowa synagogue vandalized on first day of Hanukkah

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Police are investigating the vandalism of a synagogue in Davenport that occurred on the first day of Hanukkah. Television station KWQC reports that someone spray-painted a New Testament biblical citation at an entrance to Temple Emanuel on Thursday afternoon. The citation “John 8:44” was painted in red on a wall near the temple doors. The verse recounts Jesus telling his critics that they are the spawn of the devil. Rabbi Bertenthal says the vandalism and its message are particularly hurtful coming at the opening of the eight-day Jewish Festival of Lights. Police have not announced any arrests or suspects in the vandalism.