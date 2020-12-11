Despite bleak 2020, celebrities make effort to brighten year

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nothing about 2020 seems normal, but these stars and those inspired by them have tried to brighten a bleak year. Dolly Parton, John Krasinski and DJ D-Nice are among the entertainers who took the initiative to make the best out of a challenging year. Some examples of those efforts include Parton’s coronavirus vaccine donation, D-Nice’s Club Quarantine and Taika Waititi’s celeb read-along to raise money for a medical and social justice organization fighting COVID-19. Another collective bright spot in 2020 was the story of an 11-year-old Nigerian boy who was offered a New York ballet scholarship after a cellphone video spread on social media of him dancing barefoot in the rain.