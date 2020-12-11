Dec. 11: Iowa reports 77 more COVID-19 deaths as active cases continue to decline

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 2,058 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 253,085.

The state's website says that of the 253,085 people who have tested positive, 183,213 have recovered. This is 5,415 more recoveries than what the state reported Thursday.

The state's death toll is 3,197, which 77 more than what was reported yesterday. The Iowa Department of Health has recently announced a new methodology for how coronavirus deaths are calculated.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (183,213) and the number of deaths (3,197) from the total number of cases (253,085) shows there are currently 66,675 active positive cases in the state.

There were 128 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 833, which is down from 863. Of those hospitalizations, 175 are in the ICU (down from 189 yesterday) and 97 are on ventilators (down from 114 yesterday).

In Iowa, there were 5,587 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,273,664 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (2,058 positive tests divided by 5,587 tests given) is 36.8 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the Black Hawk County Dashboard has not updated since 10 a.m. Thursday. Here are Thursday's numbers:

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing 47 new cases since 10 a.m. Wednesday, leaving a total of 12,433 cases in the county (11,664 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 769 Serology positive cases). There are 155 new recoveries in the county, for a total of 8,779. There were 13 additional deaths, leaving a total of 169 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 12.9 percent.

LINN COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 86 new cases since 10 a.m. Thursday, leaving a total of 15,410 cases. There have been 1,201 more recoveries, leaving a total of 10,741 recoveries. There were two additional deaths, leaving a total of 225 deaths. There are 65 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 11.8 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Friday, there are 55 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Thursday. This brings the total to 10,265 reported cases. There have been 319 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 7,972 recoveries. There have been no additional deaths, leaving a total of 39 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 11.1 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Friday, there are 118 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Thursday. This brings the total to 8,880 reported cases. There were 305 more recoveries reported for a total of 7,768. There were no additional deaths recorded, leaving a total of 123 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 11.3 percent.

View COVID-19 numbers from Thursday here.