Contractor seriously injured after being pinned by falling derecho-damaged tree

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - A 24-year-old contractor is seriously injured after a derecho-damaged tree fell on him Friday afternoon.

Cedar Rapids emergency crews responded to the 1800 block of Aaron Drive NW, where they found the victim pinned underneath the tree.

Firefighters began emergency medical care and once the tree was removed, the victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation from Cedar Rapids Police indicated the victim was contracted to remove the tree, which had been damaged from the August 10 derecho. While cutting down the tree, it started to rotate and fell towards him.

Cedar Rapids Police have not released any further information.