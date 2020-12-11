Biden unveils top picks with deep Obama administration ties

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is introducing five top picks for his new administration, drawing on many leading names from the Obama White House. Appearing at a Friday event with Biden are his choice for director of White House Domestic Policy Council, Susan Rice, who served as President Barack Obama’s national security adviser and U.N. ambassador; and Denis McDonough, Obama’s White House chief of staff, now nominated as veterans affairs secretary. Also attending will be Biden’s pick for agriculture secretary, Tom Vilsack, who held the same post for Obama, Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge — chosen to be the new administration’s housing chief — and Katherine Tai, who is chief trade counsel for the House Ways and Means Committee and has been tapped as U.S. Trade Representative.