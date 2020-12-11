Berliner on trial for threat to blow up British hospital

BERLIN (AP) — A 33-year-old Italian man is going on trial in Berlin on allegations he threatened to blow up a British National Health Service hospital unless he was paid off with 10 million pounds ($13.2 million) in crypto currency. The Berlin resident, identified only as Emil A. in line with German privacy laws, is accused of attempted extortion on allegations he sent an email in April 2020 from his home to the NHS, threatening the attack on an unspecified hospital unless the he received the funds in his Bitcoin account. The trial opens Friday and is scheduled to run into January.