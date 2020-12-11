Army Corps report supports Mississippi flood-control pumps

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has published another report favoring agribusinesses over environmentalists in their years-long battle over a massive flood control project in the south Mississippi Delta. The Corps released a final supplement to a draft environmental impact statement it released in October. Both reverse the Corps’ previous stance that pumping out floodwater would harm wetlands. They say rainfall will keep the Yazoo Backwater Area from drying out. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi praises the reports and says the project should go forward. Conservation groups remain opposed, saying the Corps is ignoring science as it rushes forward.