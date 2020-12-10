WATCH: FDA Panel considers whether to endorse Pfizer vaccine

KWWL News App users, tap here to watch.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A U.S. government advisory panel has convened to decide whether to endorse mass use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to help conquer the outbreak that has killed close to 300,000 Americans.

Today's meeting of outside advisers to the Food and Drug Administration represented the next-to-last hurdle before the expected start of the biggest vaccination campaign in U.S. history.

Safety will be top of mind for the panel of medical experts, who will vote on whether to endorse the vaccine. They will also address unknowns about the vaccine's effectiveness in certain groups.

Depending on how fast the FDA signs off on the panel's recommendation, shots could begin within days.

The public review comes as U.K. regulators investigate two apparent cases of allergic reaction to the vaccine.