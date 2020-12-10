Legislative election leaves Venezuela in political standoff

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — President Nicolás Maduro has cemented formal control over all major institutions of power in Venezuela with authorities reporting that his political alliance easily won a majority in congress. Yet Maduro remains a pariah to much of the world following an election critics called undemocratic. Maduro’s domestic adversaries are also scrambling to assert relevance after boycotting elections for the National Assembly, their stronghold for five years. Opposition groups led by Juan Guaidó launched a risky referendum, betting on hopes to reignite a campaign to oust Maduro in a nation suffering unprecedented economic and political crises that have spurred millions to flee abroad.