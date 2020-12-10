Trump signs order to ‘rebrand’ US foreign assistance

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed an order requiring that all U.S. foreign assistance be “rebranded” to ensure that recipients know that American taxpayers have paid for it. Trump on Thursday directed the 22 federal agencies that distribute U.S. aid abroad to use a common logo on their packaging. Currently, different agencies — from the United States Agency for International Development to the Department of Agriculture — use different logos. There have been concerns that such an order could allow Trump in his final weeks in office to affix his own name to international assistance, but officials noted that a final decision on the new logo would ultimately fall to the next administration.