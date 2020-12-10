TRACKING: Rain and accumulating snow Friday, Friday Night and Saturday

Today: Another warm December day is expected with high temperatures reaching the 50s this afternoon. We will have plenty of sunshine through early afternoon, but some clouds will develop and move in toward evening. The wind will be south/southwest 5-15 mph ahead of a cold front.

Tonight: The cold front sweeps through the area and the sky becomes cloudy. The wind switches to the north/northeast 10-15 mph with overnight lows near 30°.

Friday: It is going to be cloudy, windy, and much colder. As our next storm system develops to the southwest, the chance of a cold rain and rain/snow mix increases from south to north as the day progresses. High temperatures will be in the 30s with a northeast wind 15-25 mph, gusting to 35 mph at times. Expect travel conditions to go downhill during the afternoon and evening.

Friday Night and Saturday: It will remain windy with any rain changing over to snow. There is likely going to be a sharp cut-off as far as snow totals are concerned in northern Iowa. The best potential for accumulating snow will be between Highway 18 and Interstate 80, where at least 2 to 4” of snow will be possible. There are signs of a heavier band of snow setting up somewhere in the viewing area.

**This is still a developing storm, so expect some tweaks to the forecast. Stay with KWWL for updates.**

Sunday: Partly cloudy, seasonable. Highs in the 30s.