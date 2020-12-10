TRACKING: Here comes the accumulating snow

This Evening: It has been a record setting day with highs in the 50s and 60s! Hopefully you enjoyed the warmth and the sunshine because our pattern shift starts tomorrow. For this evening, clouds are on the increase with mild air continuing.

Tonight: Skies will become cloudy with lows remaining in the low 30s. We will stay dry tonight. Winds will become a little stronger from the north northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

Friday/Saturday: Rain will begin to move in probably in the late morning tomorrow and will overspread most of the area by the early afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40 delaying the onset of snow until the mid afternoon or early evening around the Highway 20 corridor. The transition line will sink south throughout Friday evening with mostly snow expected Friday night except for some areas south of I-80. By Saturday, everyone will see snow except for areas north and northwest of Highway 20 where dry air will win out. The snow should end by Saturday late afternoon.

This will be a slushy and wet snow with highs in the mid 30s and lows near 30. Significant accumulations of 2-4 or more inches will be possible along and north of I-80 to around the highway 20 corridor and parts of Clayton/Fayette County. Elsewhere to the north and south, a dusting to 2” are expected. Expect delays over the weekend and hazardous travel. It will also be windy with winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts even higher Friday into Saturday.

Sunday: By Sunday, the clouds will decrease and highs will warm to near freezing. Some melting will take place but with snow on the ground, temperatures will struggle.

Next week: The week is looking quiet overall as we dip in and out of the cloud cover. Skies will range from partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures a bit cooler as long as snow remains on the ground. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s with lows mainly in the teens. All the while, the weather should remain dry.