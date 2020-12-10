‘Tis the pandemic season: White House parties on amid virus

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump’s administration is pushing ahead with as many as two dozen holiday events, and the District of Columbia’s health department can’t do much more than track the numbers and hope its virus guidelines are being followed. That’s because the D.C. government has limited enforcement powers on federal government property. On Wednesday night, Trump hosted about 200 guests at the White House for the annual Hanukkah celebration. Photos and videos posted on social media showed most, but not all, attendees wearing masks and guests crowding tightly together to witness a brief speech by a maskless Trump.