The Who concert memorial fundraiser plays on, virtually

CINCINNATI (AP) — Alumni of a small suburban Cincinnati high school who lost three classmates in the 1979 disaster at a concert by The Who faced obstacles this year to holding their annual memorial scholarship fundraising event, but they were determined that the show would go on. They weren’t sure for a long time how they would do it amid pandemic restrictions, but they got help from some friends — including two famous ones — for their most memorable evening yet. There were video interviews of Who frontman Roger Daltrey and guitarist-songwriter Pete Townshend, with relatives of the 11 killed and music from Who cover bands.