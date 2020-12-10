Suspect arrested in Iowa City armed robbery Wednesday

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa City Police have arrested a suspect in an armed robbery on Wednesday night.

23-year-old suspect, Jonathan Patrick St. John was charged with Robbery in the First Degree after Iowa City Police responded to an armed robbery in progress at the Delimart at 525 Hwy 1 W around 10 p.m. Patrick St. John was also charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Going Armed with Intent and taken to the Johnson County Jail.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the suspect inside the business, brandishing a knife and attempting to gain access to a cash register.

The on-duty employee had escaped from the suspect and taken refuge in a locked office. One of the responding officers was able to de-escalate the situation by talking the suspect into dropping the knife, and he was taken into custody without incident.