Storm Lake man sentenced to federal prison for child pornography conviction

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A man who received and possessed child pornography will spend more than 18 years in federal prison.

James Alan Sievers of Storm Lake was sentenced on December 9. On June 19, he entered a guilty plea to one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

Evidence shows that between June 5 and October 31 of 2019, Sievers received and possessed visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct, including a depiction involving a minor under 12 years old.

During a search warrant, a forensic examiner found child pornography in Sievers' home, including depictions of men sexually penetrating children. Evidence also showed he had saved his child pornography on an encrypted zip drive.

Sievers has three prior convictions in Buena Vista County for incest, failure to register as a sex offender and sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was sentenced to 220 months in prison, and he must also serve an eight-year term of supervised release after his sentence. There is no parole in the federal system. Sievers is being held in the US Marshal's custody until he is taken to federal prison.

This case was a part of 'Project Safe Childhood,' which is a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat the epidemic of childhood sexual exploitation and abuse.

Sievers' case was prosecuted by Assistant US Attorney Mikala Steenholdt and investigated by the Iowa ICAC Task Force, the FBI, the Storm Lake Police Department and the Buena Vista County Attorney's Office.