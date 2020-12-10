Spain: Two dead in inferno of building occupied by squatters

MADRID (AP) — Firefighters in northeastern Spain have found two bodies in an abandoned building occupied by migrants and other squatters that caught fire and partially collapsed. Emergency works continue to extinguish the flames and assess if more people were trapped inside. The fire in the town of Badalona injured at least 18 people, including three in very critical condition. Local media reported that some of the squatters were African migrants who had found shelter in the abandoned building.