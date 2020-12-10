Salvation Army bells ‘will go silent’ in Dubuque after staffer tests positive

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) ---- The Salvation Army bells will go silent in Dubuque as a virus precaution.

A staff member of the local Salvation Army office has tested positive for COVID-19, the organization said Thursday.

Paid bell ringing will "temporarily cease" and their office will be closed.

"Volunteer bell ringing will start again on Saturday, December 11th and be run by volunteers who have not been exposed," the group said.

Read their full statement below.

The Salvation Army of Dubuque Kettle Bells Will Go Silent

As a precaution, The Salvation Army of Dubuque bells will be silent starting Thursday, December 9. A test for COVID-19 from a staff member has come back positive. Therefore, all staff will be tested, paid bell ringing will temporarily cease, and the Salvation Army office will be closed for the time being. These actions are being done as a safety precaution, and the public at large is not known at this time to have been exposed.

As this is the major fundraiser for The Salvation Army, the public is being asked to help fill in the gaps of ringing. Volunteer bell ringing will start again on Saturday, December 11th and be run by volunteers who have not been exposed. Volunteers are needed more than ever to ring at the kettle site and are asked to sign up for a spot online at registetoring.com . Those interested in donating can still do that online by going to the Dubuque Salvation Army’s website at: SADubuque.org.

The annual Kettle Campaign in Dubuque supports one-third of the local Salvation Army’s budget. The Salvation Army continues working on Christmas assistance, including putting food on the table for needy residents and the Children’s Toy Shop to help place gifts under the tree for children.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army has served Dubuque County for over 100 years. Established in London in 1865, its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination. The Salvation Army of Dubuque currently serves the community with a food pantry year-round, food pantry delivery, a community garden, The Pathway of Hope program, a Senior Activities Center, weekly church services, a bible study and a children’s and adult music and ballet program.

To learn more, give a monetary donation, or volunteer for The Salvation Army call (563) 556-1573.