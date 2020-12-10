Reports of Holiday Scams Targeting Seniors on the Rise

With an uptick in reports of scams victimizing seniors this holiday season, Heritage Area Agency on Aging is reminding older adults to stay vigilant when online or on the phone.

Heritage AAA consumers have reported scams targeting their hard-earned savings, sometimes in amounts exceeding $10,000.00. Perpetrators have used emails, phone calls and phony online links to trick the victims into providing personal and/or banking information.

Beyond financial ramifications, scammers’ actions take an emotional and mental toll on seniors who may think they’re donating to a good cause this holiday season or who have limited financial resources due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By following these tips and remaining vigilant when dealing with someone unfamiliar, older adults can avoid falling victim to some of the common scams:

- You do not need to answer calls from numbers you don't recognize. If it's important, they will leave a message.

- Do not send money or giving out personal information without checking the situation out first. Talk to someone you trust, your bank, Heritage AAA’s Elder Rights team, or local law enforcement.

- If you get a virus pop-up on your computer, look up the number for virus protection or computer repair. Do not call the number on the pop-up.

- If you won something that you didn't sign up for, you probably did not win.

- If you have to pay fees or taxes before getting what you "won," it is probably a scam.

- Scammers may ask for gift cards, wire transfers, money orders, or other banking info.

- If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

To report a scam, call your local law enforcement’s non-emergency line. If older adults (ages 60+) need assistance recovering from a scam, call Heritage Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-332-5934.