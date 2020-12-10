Radiation spike detected at Finnish nuke plant; no leak

HELSINKI (AP) — The Finnish nuclear safety watchdog says a radiation spike has been detected inside one of the Nordic country’s nuclear plants, leading to an automatic shutdown of a reactor, but there was no radioactivity leak and no one was injured. The Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority in Finland, known as STUK, said it was informed early Thursday afternoon of elevated radiation levels at the reactor of the Olkiluoto-2 nuclear plant in western Finland. It said “a severe abnormal disturbance” occurred at the plant that led to automatic reactor shutdown.