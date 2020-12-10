“Porch pirate” season is here: What you can do to keep your packages safe

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - There have been multiple reports of package thefts from residents' homes in Waterloo. Four of which happened on the same day, in the same neighborhood.

Many of these "porch pirates" usually strike in the broad daylight, right after the packages are delivered. Some delivery drivers even report being followed as they are making their rounds throughout the neighborhoods.

On December 7, one of the four residents who fell victim that day, caught the thief on her doorbell camera, and shared the video with police.

"I was like 'Oh! I should get those packages,' but I thought 'Oh they'll be fine.'…She just tiptoed up, and took them, and took off," the Waterloo resident said, "Especially this time of year, is when it just gets so bad."

Many are shopping online and choosing to get their packages delivered to their front door step. Some staying home, and away from the stores, because of the pandemic, and others just simply taking advantage of this easy option to buy gifts for the holidays.

Waterloo Police says installing cameras on your home to prevent this from happening is great, but is sometimes not enough.

"A lot of people have cameras and think that will protect them. It does to some degree, but you should set them up so they notify you when the package gets there and get the package off your porch as quick as you can," Waterloo Police Department Major Joe Leibold said.

There are other options to have your packages delivered as well. Access points, and drop off centers can be found almost anywhere, so you don't have to worry about your package sitting on your porch for too long. UPS and FedEx both offer the service.

Asking your neighbors to pick up your package for you can also help protect and save your purchases. You will know they are in a safe place, and pick them up at a later time.

Leibold says to report stolen packages even if you are unable to get evidence, such as a video or picture, because your neighbors may have security cameras and might be able to help in the investigation.

All photos and videos sent into the Waterloo Police Department that can help identify these "porch pirates" are posted on Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.