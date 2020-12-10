Northeast Iowa Food Bank to receive 66,000 milk cartons

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- As the pandemic continues, many local food banks are seeing an increased demand for food assistance.

According to Feeding America, 80% of food banks are serving more people than they were at this time last year.

That's where Kemps, a local milk brand with a processing facility in Le Mars, is stepping in to help.

They're partnering with Fareway and Iowa Grocery Industry Association to donate half a million shelf-stable "Giving Cow" milk cartons to food banks across the Midwest, including in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

66,000 cartons will go to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank to distribute to local pantries.

“As we head into the holiday season, we know the need at food banks continues to grow, which is why we’re proud to continue our efforts of helping get food to those children and families who so desperately need it,” said Rachel Kyllo, a spokesperson for Kemps. “Our shelf-stable Giving Cow

packs provide valuable nutrition but don’t require cold storage, which we know can sometimes be limited at smaller food pantries and shelters.”

The eight-ounce packs of pasteurized milk have a shelf life of one year, while typical fresh milk has a shelf life of less than three weeks.