No more “snow days” for Iowa City Schools

No more “snow days” for Iowa City SchoolsNew
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)-- Iowa City Community School District will provide online learning on days when weather prevents in-person classes.
Traditional "snow days" will now be considered "virtual learning days".
Schedules for students in various models are as follows on these virtual learning days:
- Online Learning Program - All classes will continue to meet as scheduled based on the Online Learning Program Schedule.
- Elementary Hybrid
- On-site students - On-site students will follow the Online Learning Program/100% Offsite Schedule. The times and Zoom links will be sent to parents by the classroom teacher prior to 8:00 am. (This applies to A students on A days and to B students on B days.)
- Off-site students - Off-site students will log into the morning meeting as scheduled, and complete any asynchronous activities as planned. Off-site students who are receiving synchronous off-site SDI, interventions, or ELL supports will receive those as planned. (This applies to A students on B days and to B students on A days.)
- Secondary Hybrid
- On-site students - All scheduled on-site classes will follow the Friday Online Learning Program/100% Off-site Schedule, which has each class meeting synchronously for each period. (Hybrid: If it’s an A day, A students will meet synchronously; if it’s a B day, B students will meet synchronously.) Teachers are encouraged to limit the synchronous requirements to half of the class period.
- Off-site students - Off-site students will work on asynchronous activities as planned. (If it’s an A day, B students will work on scheduled asynchronous activities; if it’s a B day, A students will work on scheduled asynchronous activities.) Off-site students would not be expected to log on to synchronous periods.
In addition to virtual learning, the District will provide Grab & Go Meals at the District’s designated sites on these virtual learning days.