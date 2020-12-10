No more “snow days” for Iowa City Schools

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)-- Iowa City Community School District will provide online learning on days when weather prevents in-person classes.

Traditional "snow days" will now be considered "virtual learning days".

Schedules for students in various models are as follows on these virtual learning days:

Online Learning Program - All classes will continue to meet as scheduled based on the Online Learning Program Schedule.

All classes will continue to meet as scheduled based on the Online Learning Program Schedule. Elementary Hybrid On-site students - On-site students will follow the Online Learning Program/100% Offsite Schedule. The times and Zoom links will be sent to parents by the classroom teacher prior to 8:00 am. (This applies to A students on A days and to B students on B days.) Off-site students - Off-site students will log into the morning meeting as scheduled, and complete any asynchronous activities as planned. Off-site students who are receiving synchronous off-site SDI, interventions, or ELL supports will receive those as planned. (This applies to A students on B days and to B students on A days.)

Secondary Hybrid On-site students - All scheduled on-site classes will follow the Friday Online Learning Program/100% Off-site Schedule, which has each class meeting synchronously for each period. (Hybrid: If it’s an A day, A students will meet synchronously; if it’s a B day, B students will meet synchronously.) Teachers are encouraged to limit the synchronous requirements to half of the class period. Off-site students - Off-site students will work on asynchronous activities as planned. (If it’s an A day, B students will work on scheduled asynchronous activities; if it’s a B day, A students will work on scheduled asynchronous activities.) Off-site students would not be expected to log on to synchronous periods.



In addition to virtual learning, the District will provide Grab & Go Meals at the District’s designated sites on these virtual learning days.