Nestle to invest $550M to expand Georgia pet food factory

HARTWELL, Ga, (AP) — Pet food manufacturer Nestle Purina will invest $550 million to expand a recently completed factory in northeast Georgia. The Hartwell plant opened in November 2019 and makes Fancy Feast and other wet pet food. The expansion was announced Tuesday. A Nestle spokeswoman says the expansion will allow the company to make Friskies brand cat food there and increase the size of its warehouse. The Swiss company currently employs more than 300 in Hartwell and plans to expand its workforce there to 370. By dollar value, it’s the largest industrial announcement made so far this year in Georgia. Construction is targeted for completion by the end of 2021.