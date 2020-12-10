Mercy Medical Center donates AEDs to area schools, churches, non-profits

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids is once again moving forward with a seven year tradition. They will be donating 12 Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) to area schools, churches and community organizations this month.

It's called the AED Donation Program at Mercy and is designed to equip local non-profits in financial need with life-saving devices. With additional donations this year, the hospital has donated 85 AEDs since the program began back in 2014.

AEDs were donated to the following locations in Linn County. Two sites each received two AEDs.

Olivet Presbyterian Church, Cedar Rapids

Toddville Free Methodists Church, Toddville

ASAC, Cedar Rapids

ASAC, Cedar Rapids

Catherine McAuley Center, Cedar Rapids

Discovery Living, Cedar Rapids

Willis Dady Homeless Services, Cedar Rapids

Foundation 2 (Mental Health Access Center), Cedar Rapids (2)

Cedar Valley Christian School/Cedar Valley Bible Church, Cedar Rapids (2)

Holy Family School St. Jude Center, Cedar Rapids

Donated AEDs will be placed in easily accessible locations at each site in order to be used in case of an emergency.

In addition to the donations, Mercy in partnership with Think Safe, also offered each recipient site a virtual training session.