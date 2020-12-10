Local radio stations partner with Waterloo Schools to host a holiday gift drive

(KWWL) - With this being an unprecedented year, some folks may be struggling to buy gifts this year. However, some local radio stations are trying to lend a helping hand.

Partnering with Waterloo Schools, stations like KXEL and KOKZ, are hosting a holiday gift drive. Each station has set up drop-off points for toys, games, and hygiene products in front of their buildings. Waterloo Schools' job is to then distribute the gifts to kids in need.

Understanding the need to maintain social distancing, KXEL news and program director, Jeff Stein, said there are alternative options for donations.

"You can order online, and have it delivered here to the radio station," Stein said, "people have also been making monetary donations and then we can go out and do the shopping, keep socially distanced, and keep everyone safe."

Stein also told "KWWL" he hopes this lets folks know, even during this crazy year, help is all around.

"It may help these families know that other people are there, they do care, and that we are truly all in this together," Stein said.

Other stations involved are KFMW and KPTY. Stein said the gift drive will be wrapping up tomorrow in order to give Waterloo Schools enough time to distribute gifts next week.

DROP OFF LOCATIONS: